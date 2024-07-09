FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 268.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,067,000 after buying an additional 220,006 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,702,000 after buying an additional 156,468 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $551.63. 91,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $543.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $472.18 and a 52-week high of $569.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

