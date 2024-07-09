FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 928 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.17. 186,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,875. The company has a market cap of $967.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $74.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

