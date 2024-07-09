FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.60. The stock had a trading volume of 249,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.09.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

