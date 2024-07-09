FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.32. 224,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

