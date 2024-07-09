FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $39,393.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,460 shares in the company, valued at $367,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $270,863.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $39,393.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,318 shares of company stock valued at $406,452 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Carriage Services stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,167. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $394.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

