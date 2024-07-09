FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,355 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $147,054. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 862,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.