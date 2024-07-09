FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 318.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $66,462.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $66,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $187,902.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 135,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,353. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.44. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

