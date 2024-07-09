FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 330.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,070,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,456,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 53.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 239,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Exelon stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. 2,140,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,909,143. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

