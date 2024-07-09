FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,047 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 371,096 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 266,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 97,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 32,460 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

NYSE:SON remained flat at $48.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. 298,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,616. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

