FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 1,221.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 285,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGMS stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. 78,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,528. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

