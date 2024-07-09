FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 450 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 152.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.75. 306,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,039. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.26. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

