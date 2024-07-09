FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 452 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 476,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.07. 1,227,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,069. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

