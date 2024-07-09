FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 603 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 329,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,420,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.73. 1,148,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,513,972. The company has a market cap of $391.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

