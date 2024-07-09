FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 137.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 257,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SVC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 143,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $833.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -95.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.