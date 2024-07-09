FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $101,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.49. 674,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,288. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

