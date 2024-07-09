FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,952,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after buying an additional 373,457 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 138.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.54. 899,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

