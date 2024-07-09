FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 160,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 63,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 48,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 35,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 180.3% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.30. 504,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,969. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.