FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IEI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $115.68. 150,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,255. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

