FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 260.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. 234,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

