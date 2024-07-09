FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $90,000 in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 307.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Price Performance

MARA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. 14,250,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,621,367. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $34.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 5.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Digital

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.