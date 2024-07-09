FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 89.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,234,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $13.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $913.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,290. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $839.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $771.98.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

