FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $18,894,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 51.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 836,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HDB traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 390,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,008. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.