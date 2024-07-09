FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,731,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $6,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.33. The stock had a trading volume of 295,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,876. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHM

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.