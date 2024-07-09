FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,152,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 492,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,449,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 948.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,489,000 after purchasing an additional 218,757 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. 231,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

