FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 104.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,957,000 after buying an additional 337,168 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.11. 618,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,082. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

