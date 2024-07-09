FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in O-I Glass by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after acquiring an additional 728,493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in O-I Glass by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 641,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,051,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,691,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after buying an additional 600,239 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,562,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 726,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile



O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

