FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,221,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,096,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 182,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,672 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1,153.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 132,099 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,263,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131,789 shares during the period.

PFXF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 173,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,953. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

