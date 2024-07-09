FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 263 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Corteva by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Corteva by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,981 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,163,000 after buying an additional 2,529,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Corteva by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. 400,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

