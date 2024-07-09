FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $67.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,528. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

