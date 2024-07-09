FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 241.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE TD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.69. 341,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,451. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

