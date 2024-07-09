FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,794,000 after purchasing an additional 226,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PetIQ by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 132,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 196.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 105.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 72,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $268,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PETQ

PetIQ Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 85,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,159. The stock has a market cap of $656.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.14 and a beta of 1.71. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $308.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.