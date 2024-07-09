FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $61.28. 1,711,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,510. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.32.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
