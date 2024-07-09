FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 457,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,690. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

