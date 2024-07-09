FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,152 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,152 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,814. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

