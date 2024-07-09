FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,569 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.36. 2,815,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,968,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

