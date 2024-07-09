FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $12,790,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 210,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,520. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.