FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,510 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

NYSEARCA RWJ traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,718. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $43.02.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

