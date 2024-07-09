FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 640 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 106,420 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,208,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,492,000 after purchasing an additional 113,406 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. 2,238,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,804. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.74.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

