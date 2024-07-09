FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 38.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,335 shares of company stock valued at $42,918,723. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.93.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE ELF traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $205.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,863. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 91.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.38. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

