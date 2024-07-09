FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Gevo by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 32,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gevo in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gevo stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.90. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 393.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GEVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

