FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes $45,000 Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,490 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 477.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,002 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,557.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,287 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 300,027 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 48.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. 449,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,276. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.05%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

