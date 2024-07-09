FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,299.09. The stock had a trading volume of 301,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,637. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $307.11 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.62 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,449.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total transaction of $6,005,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 25,168 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.