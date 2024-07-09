FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in FinWise Bancorp were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

FINW opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.67.

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

