First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Barclays

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

FAF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,909. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.50. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,118,000 after purchasing an additional 431,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in First American Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,237,000 after purchasing an additional 479,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First American Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,059,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,148,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,680,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in First American Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,340,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 111,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

