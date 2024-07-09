First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

FBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FBP opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 67.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 129.4% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 478,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $297,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

