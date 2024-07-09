First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCNCA. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,857.18.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,685.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $1,274.91 and a 12 month high of $1,810.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,703.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,586.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 191.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $5,273,568 in the last 90 days. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,935,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $11,235,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $1,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

