First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.83

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and traded as high as $32.51. First Mid Bancshares shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 33,350 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FMBH. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FMBH

First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.90.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.