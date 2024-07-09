First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.55

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.55 and traded as high as $49.59. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 7,020 shares traded.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $242.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.34 and a beta of 0.15.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.05%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,794,000 after acquiring an additional 461,641 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Citizens Business Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 114,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 56,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.