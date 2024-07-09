First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.55

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.55 and traded as high as $49.59. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 7,020 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $242.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.34 and a beta of 0.15.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.05%.
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
