First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 165 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 29,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.2 %

ENSG stock opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.79 and a 1-year high of $128.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,813 shares of company stock valued at $808,203. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

