First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $153.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average is $144.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

